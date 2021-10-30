Alex White Buys 5,912,261 Shares of HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL) Stock

HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL) insider Alex White purchased 5,912,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$679,910.02 ($485,650.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

HRL Company Profile

HRL Holdings Limited provides various environmental and laboratory services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers asbestos and hazardous materials management; property contamination testing and work place drug testing; environmental testing; and on-site testing and monitoring services, as well as environmental and property management software solutions.

