Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $16,285,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $14,081,769.45.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion and a PE ratio of -22.31.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 697.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 102,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 89,378 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 244,467 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

