Alexander’s, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Alexander’s has raised its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alexander’s has a payout ratio of 151.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexander’s to earn $20.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $278.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $237.48 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexander’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 181.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

