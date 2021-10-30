Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.71

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.71 and traded as high as C$47.95. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$47.95, with a volume of 7,264 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$50.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.75.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 8.58%.

In other news, Director Jacques D’amours sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.53, for a total value of C$1,136,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$761,520,300.30. Also, Director Richard Fortin sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.06, for a total transaction of C$10,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,584,147.20.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.