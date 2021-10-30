ALL BEST ICO Market Capitalization Reaches $56,133.83 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 29.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $56,133.83 and approximately $4,696.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 149.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00231161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096350 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 184,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,999,899 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

