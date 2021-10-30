Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $16.10. 1,915,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

