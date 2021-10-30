Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The company has a market cap of $792.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

