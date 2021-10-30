Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $175.27 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $129.37 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 46.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

