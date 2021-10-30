Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on ALGM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.22.
Shares of ALGM opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.
In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,141.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $572,248.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,990 shares of company stock worth $15,086,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Further Reading: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.