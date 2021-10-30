Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALGM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of ALGM opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,141.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $572,248.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,990 shares of company stock worth $15,086,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

