Alliance Global Partners Cuts Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Price Target to $2.00

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $2.60 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.75 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vista Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 337,862 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 39,968 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. 25.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

