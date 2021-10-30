AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the September 30th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.44. 99,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

