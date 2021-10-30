Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last quarter.

CQP stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

