Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,861 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG opened at $136.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.41. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.89 and a 12-month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.