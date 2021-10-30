Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,005.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,286,000 after acquiring an additional 114,340 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in CoStar Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of CSGP opened at $86.05 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.87. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.