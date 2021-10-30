Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 96,789 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 96,789 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1,429.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 581,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 231,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,299,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBT opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

