Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $104.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $159.56 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

