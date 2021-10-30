Alphabet Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $106.91 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $106.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $98.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,090.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $25.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $107.28 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,074.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,819.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2,585.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,601.57 and a one year high of $2,973.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $595,998,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

