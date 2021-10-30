Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,350.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,819.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,585.83. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,601.57 and a 1-year high of $2,973.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 106.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

