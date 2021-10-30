AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$25.62. 703,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,168. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$16.64 and a 12 month high of C$26.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. Analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.8086374 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 76.03%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

