Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Altice USA worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

