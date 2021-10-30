Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the September 30th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ATMR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 22,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

