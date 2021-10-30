Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $60,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.18 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

