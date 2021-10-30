Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $3.16 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 165.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,083 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after purchasing an additional 187,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Shares of APA opened at $26.21 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.15%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

