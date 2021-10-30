Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $71,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

Shares of HD opened at $371.74 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $375.15. The company has a market cap of $392.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.59.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

