Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOWL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

