Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,794,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,305,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 180.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 287,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.