Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

