Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in TWO were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,181,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,298,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,555,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,463,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,970,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TWO alerts:

NYSE:TWOA opened at $9.75 on Friday. two has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About TWO

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for two (NYSE:TWOA).

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.