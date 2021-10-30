Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,400 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the September 30th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ALZN stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

