Amalgamated Bank Buys 37,405 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 372.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.08.

MOH stock opened at $295.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.03 and a 52-week high of $304.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

