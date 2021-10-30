Amalgamated Bank Buys 38,400 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ opened at $216.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average of $224.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

