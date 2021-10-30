Amalgamated Bank Buys 82,539 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 404.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $6,042,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 321.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of CDAY opened at $125.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -291.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.79.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

