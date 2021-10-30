Amalgamated Bank Has $11.60 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 405.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,629 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after purchasing an additional 318,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $423,707,000 after purchasing an additional 177,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $140.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

