Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 404.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,334 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,426 shares of company stock worth $1,108,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

Shares of YUM opened at $124.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

