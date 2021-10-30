Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 295.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,258 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 238.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 11.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $113.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

