Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.98 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,377.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,385.35. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,096.30.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

