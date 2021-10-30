Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,000.00 by Analysts at Truist

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Truist from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,096.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,377.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,385.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
