Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,000.00 by Analysts at Truist

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Truist from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,096.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,377.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,385.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

