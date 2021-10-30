Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 220.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,826 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Amcor by 36.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 133,717 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

