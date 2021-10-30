Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will announce sales of $306.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.17 million to $330.00 million. Ameresco posted sales of $282.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $1,829,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,495 shares of company stock valued at $16,905,355. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $82.82.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

