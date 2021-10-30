América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 42.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,086,000 after buying an additional 3,431,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,377,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,863,000 after buying an additional 106,978 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,767,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 283,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,310,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 719,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,677,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,158,000 after buying an additional 322,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

