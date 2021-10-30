American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.040-$-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.96 billion-$8.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.85 billion.American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.73.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.20. 21,605,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,624,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.71. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

