American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.040-$-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.96 billion-$8.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.85 billion.American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,605,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,624,492. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.73.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.