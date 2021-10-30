American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.09% of American Assets Trust worth $47,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

AAT stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $30,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

