American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

ANAT stock opened at $189.71 on Friday. American National Group has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $195.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.27.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

