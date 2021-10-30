American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
ANAT stock opened at $189.71 on Friday. American National Group has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $195.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.27.
About American National Group
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.