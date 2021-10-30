American States Water (AWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on December 1st

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

American States Water has raised its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other American States Water news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,409.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

