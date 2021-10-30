American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,167. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.13 and its 200-day moving average is $271.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.29.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Tower stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of American Tower worth $1,154,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

