Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Americold Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,989,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,166 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 367.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,481 shares during the last quarter.

COLD stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

