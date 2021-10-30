Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

