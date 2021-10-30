AMERISAFE, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

AMSF opened at $59.29 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,283.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

