Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 573.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,104 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 6.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of PAPR opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

